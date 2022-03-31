Bangladesh

Missing father-daughter duo found dead in Jamalpur

Prothom Alo English Desk

Police Thursday recovered the bodies of a man and his five-year-old daughter from the Jhinai river in Sarishabari upazila of Jamalpur, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Aziz, 35, and his daughter Jannat, both residents of Bir Boysing village in the upazila.

Locals spotted the bodies in the river near the Kristapur area around 10:00am and informed police, said Mir Rakibul Hoque, the officer-in-charge of Sarishabari police station.

The duo had been missing since Tuesday following a family feud, said the local residents.

Police suspect the two were killed. “However, the exact cause of the deaths will be determined only after post-mortem,” said the OC.

The bodies were sent to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police, meanwhile, detained four people, including three women, for questioning, he said. “Besides, the process is underway to file a case in this regard.”

