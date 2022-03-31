Missing father-daughter duo found dead in Jamalpur

Locals spotted the bodies in the river near the Kristapur area around 10:00am and informed police, said Mir Rakibul Hoque, the officer-in-charge of Sarishabari police station.
The duo had been missing since Tuesday following a family feud, said the local residents.
Police suspect the two were killed. “However, the exact cause of the deaths will be determined only after post-mortem,” said the OC.
The bodies were sent to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Police, meanwhile, detained four people, including three women, for questioning, he said. “Besides, the process is underway to file a case in this regard.”