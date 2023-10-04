PM Hasina-US security advisor meeting: US reiterates holding free, fair election

The US reiterated the importance of a free and fair election in Bangladesh and fostering the bilateral relationship between both the countries.
US national security advisor Jake Sullivan emphasised the issues while paying a courtesy call to prime minister Sheikh Hasina in Washington on 27 September.
National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby confirmed the media about the meeting at a press conference at the White House in Washington on Tuesday afternoon (Washington time).
In the briefing, a journalist asked John Kirby about Jack Sullivan meeting prime minister Sheikh Hasina last week.
The journalist said, “How do you see the relationship between the US and Bangladesh now? Last month, I think President Biden also had a pull-aside meeting with Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi. While the issue of elections and Rohingya refuses discussion —“
In reply, John Kirby said, “They did talk about the importance of free and fair elections. They also talked about the importance of improving our bilateral relationship across a range of issues, including climate change.”
Diplomatic sources in Washington said prime minister Sheikh Hasina visited the Bangladesh embassy in Washington on 27 September during her visit to the US. The US national security advisor Jake Sullivan paid her a courtesy call at the embassy and they discussed various issues for about an hour.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh ambassador in Washington Mohammad Imran and secretary to Prime Minister’s Office Salauddin were present there.