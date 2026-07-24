Speaker Hafiz Uddin takes charge as Acting President
Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, has assumed the responsibilities of the Acting President in accordance with the Constitution after accepting the resignation of Mohammed Shahabuddin.
“Under Article 50(3) of the Constitution, President Mohammed Shahabuddin submitted his signed letter of resignation to the Speaker at 5:01pm on Friday. After accepting the resignation, I have assumed the responsibilities of the President in accordance with Article 54 of the Constitution”, the speaker disclosed it at a press conference held at the oath room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Friday afternoon.
He said Mohammed Shahabuddin, in his resignation letter, stated that he was suffering from serious health complications, including heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and kidney-related ailments.
Mohammed Shahabuddin had previously undergone coronary bypass surgery, while recent medical examinations diagnosed him with autonomic neuropathy, a condition that occasionally causes him to lose consciousness, the speaker said.
“Due to these physical complications and resulting mental incapacity, it has become impossible for him (Mohammed Shahabuddin) to discharge his constitutional responsibilities as President.
He has, therefore, resigned as he requires long-term medical treatment,” Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said, referring to the contents of the resignation letter.
He said that under the Constitution, when a Speaker takes oath, it also includes the oath required to discharge the responsibilities of the Acting President whenever necessary.
He added that if the office of the Speaker falls vacant, the Deputy Speaker will perform the duties of the Speaker in accordance with the constitutional provisions.
Referring to public discussions over the President’s resignation, the Speaker said it was now clear that the resignation was solely due to health reasons.
He wished Mohammed Shahabuddin a speedy recovery and good health.
Replying to questions from journalists, the Speaker said a President could fall ill and the written resignation itself clearly explained the medical reasons behind the decision.
“In such a case, no additional medical certificate is required,” he said, expressing hope that the resignation would remove all confusion, speculation and uncertainty surrounding the issue.
He further said the office of the President never remains vacant under the Constitution.
“As the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, I accepted the resignation and have accordingly begun discharging the responsibilities of the President,” he added.
Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Md Nurul Islam, Deputy Speaker Barrister Kayser Kamal and senior officials of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat were present at the press conference.