Speaker Hafiz Uddin takes charge as Acting President

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, has assumed the responsibilities of the Acting President in accordance with the Constitution after accepting the resignation of Mohammed Shahabuddin.

“Under Article 50(3) of the Constitution, President Mohammed Shahabuddin submitted his signed letter of resignation to the Speaker at 5:01pm on Friday. After accepting the resignation, I have assumed the responsibilities of the President in accordance with Article 54 of the Constitution”, the speaker disclosed it at a press conference held at the oath room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Friday afternoon.