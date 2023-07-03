12-kg LPG cylinder price drops by Tk 75

The price of 12-kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder has been slashed by Tk 75 to Tk 999 at consumer level.
Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price, which will be effective from 6:00pm on Monday. The 12-kg LPG cylinder price was Tk 1,074 in June.
BERC chairman Md Nurul Amin announced the new price on Monday at a press conference at BERC headquarters. Since April 2021, BERC has been adjusting the LPG price every month.
As per the new price, per kg LPG will be sold at Tk 83.21, which was Tk 89.48 last month. BERC also cut the price of LPG (auto gas) used in vehicles to Tk 46.59 from Tk 50.9 a kg.
Propane and butane, two elements for making LPG, are imported from different countries. Saudi company Aramco publishes price of these two elements every month.
It is known as Saudi cargo price (CP). BERC adjusts the price of LPG on the base price of Saudi CP.