PM Hasina asks ministers to control prices of essentials in Ramadan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the newly appointed ministers to take required measures for keeping essentials prices under control during upcoming Holy Ramadan.
"Holy Ramadan is nearing, so take necessary steps as the prices of essentials could not go up during this month," she said.
The prime minister said this while holding an informal meeting with the newly appointed ministers who came here with her to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Saturday.
The meeting was held at the prime minister’s own residence at Tungipara.
Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin briefed the newsmen after the meeting that he called an informal cabinet meeting.
According to Salahuddin, Sheikh Hasina asked the ministers to take measures for Ramadan period especially against the hoarders so they could not stockpile essential items resulting in an artificial crisis.
She also called upon the new ministers to conduct drives against hoarding on a regular basis, saying, "Keep the price of essentials under control so the common people could lead comfortable lives."
The PMO secretary said that the prime minister also directed the newly appointed first time ministers to know ins and outs about his or her ministries first.
Sheikh Hasina, as well, advised the ministers to maintain utmost cautiousness while taking any project and think whether it will be beneficial for the country and its people.