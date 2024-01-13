PM Hasina asks ministers to control prices of essentials in Ramadan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the newly appointed ministers to take required measures for keeping essentials prices under control during upcoming Holy Ramadan.

"Holy Ramadan is nearing, so take necessary steps as the prices of essentials could not go up during this month," she said.

The prime minister said this while holding an informal meeting with the newly appointed ministers who came here with her to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Saturday.