Bangladesh declares one-day state mourning at Raisi’s death
The government has announced one-day state mourning on Thursday next at the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, said a cabinet division notification issued Tuesday.
On the day, the national flag will remain at half-mast atop all government, semi-government and autonomous organisations and educational institutions, all government and private buildings and Bangladesh missions abroad, it said.
Special prayers will be held in all the mosques and other religious institutes on the day seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of those, who died in a recent helicopter crash in mountainous terrain of East Azerbaijan province of Iran.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and its Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were killed in the helicopter crash.