Aminul Islam made new ICT chief prosecutor, Tajul removed
Advocate Md Aminul Islam has been appointed as the new chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal as the appointment of Tajul Islam has been cancelled.
A gazette notification regarding the new appointment was issued today, Monday, by the Solicitor Wing of the Law and Justice Division under the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.
The notification stated that the appointment of Mohammad Tajul Islam as chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal has been cancelled.
Advocate Md Aminul Islam has been appointed as chief prosecutor until further orders to conduct cases on behalf of the tribunal.
He will enjoy the same rank, salary, allowances and other benefits as the Attorney General. The order takes immediate effect.
Tajul Islam, a Supreme Court lawyer, had been appointed chief prosecutor of the tribunal on 5 September 2024 by the then interim government.
The BNP-led government formed through the 13th national parliamentary election has now revoked that appointment and named Aminul Islam as the new chief prosecutor.