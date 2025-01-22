Pakistani mobile number behind bomb threat on Biman flight
The bomb-attack threat targeting a passenger flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines was sent from a Pakistani WhatsApp number, according to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
On its verified Facebook page on Wednesday, the DMP said a duty officer of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) received the WhatsApp message from a Pakistani number, claiming the presence of 34 kg of high-grade explosives aboard the flight.
The message was received at 4:37 am on Wednesday, when the flight -- BG-536 -- was en route to Dhaka from Rome, Italy. Immediately after receiving the threat, the bomb disposal unit and canine unit of the police’s Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) wing launched a joint operation at the airport.
Meanwhile, the national airlines company confirmed in a press release that no explosives were found during a thorough search. The flight landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 9:20 am, while all passengers left the airport safely at around 1:30 pm.
Boshra Islam, general manager of the national flag carrier’s public relations division, said the flight, which took off from Rome on Tuesday night, reported the airport authorities about the bomb threat moments before landing at the Dhaka airport.
Following protocol, the aircraft was cordoned off by security forces immediately after landing. All passengers, their baggage, and the aircraft were inspected thoroughly as per standard operating procedures.
The authorities issued a security clearance at 12:30 pm after confirming that no suspicious substances were found. Later, all passengers left the airport following proper security checks.
Earlier, airport sources reported that the aircraft was carrying 250 passengers and 13 crew members on its way to Dhaka from Rome.