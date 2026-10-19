Executions of two Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia disappointing for us: Humaiun Kobir

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has said the execution of two Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia following allegations of criminal offences is a matter of disappointment for Bangladesh.

He said there had been lapses in information-sharing and diplomatic communication over the recent executions of the two Bangladeshi nationals in Saudi Arabia. The government has sought a detailed explanation and information from the Saudi authorities regarding the incident, he added.

Humaiun Kobir made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday afternoon.

“Bangladesh has a good and deep relationship with Saudi Arabia, particularly at the level of our prime minister. Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are both signatories to the Geneva Conventions. There was a gap in information-sharing in this incident. We have sought an explanation from Saudi Arabia to find out why this gap occurred. There was clearly a shortcoming somewhere in the information-sharing or the process. Both sides are holding discussions to look into the matter,” he said.