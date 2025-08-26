No trace of missing 182 even after a year, no initiative either

Recently, Noor Hossain’s rented house in Kajipara was found empty. Neighbours said his wife, Parvin, had to leave the two-room home as she could not pay the rent and now lives with their three children in a one-room tin-shed house in the same area.

Speaking to Prothom Alo there, Parvin said they searched for Noor and Rasel in various hospitals in Narayanganj and Dhaka. They even checked prisons, but found no trace of them anywhere.

Torn between the grief of losing her husband and the struggle of poverty, Parvin has taken a job at a local factory to raise her children. She broke down in tears while speaking about it. Her six-year-old son Abdullah, who had been playing nearby, climbed onto her lap after seeing his mother cry.

Parvin believes that her husband and her brother-in-law, like the others who went missing, are no longer alive. She said they all died inside the Gazi Tyres factory and that their charred remains have been trapped in the burnt building for the past year.

For the past year, Parvin has joined other families in the movement demanding the recovery of the remains. They have petitioned the Narayanganj superintendent of police, the deputy commissioner, and various offices, but no rescue operation has been carried out inside the building. The government has not officially confirmed their death. As a result, they are not getting any government or non-government support.