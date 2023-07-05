Public Service Bill-2023 passed in JS

The Public Service (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in parliament on Tuesday, reports BSS.

The proposed law will force autonomous, legislative, and local government bodies to take clearance from the Finance Division over financial expenditures.

State minister for public administration Farhad Hossain moved the bill, which was unanimously passed by voice votes with deputy speaker Shamsul Huq Tuku in the chair.

Under the proposed law, public universities, Election Commission, or local bodies like city corporations and union parishads will have to take opinion of the Finance Division over their financial expenditures.

