Don’t ridicule the nation by making whoever you detain, dine at the table: High Court
"Do not ridicule the nation," the High Court commented during a hearing on Monday.
The High Court made the comment during the hearing on a writ petition that sought the top court’s rule on immediate release of ‘so-called’ detained six coordinators of the anti-discriminatory movement, as well as on stopping the police firing on protesters at various places of the country.
The High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon started hearing the writ at 1:30 pm.
At one stage of hearing, additional attorney general Mohammad Mehedi Hasan said, “We have seen on television these six coordinators eating with forks.”
At one point, the court said, “Who told you to do so? Why did you do it? Do not ridicule the nation. Whoever you detain, you make them dine on the table.”
Prior to this, two Supreme Court lawyers – Manzur Al Matin and Ainun Nahar Siddika – filed the writ pet petition.
Senior lawyers ZI Khan Panna and Sara Hossain, and lawyer Anil R Hauqe represented the petitioners during the hearing while additional attorney general Sheikh Mohamamd Morshed and deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy stood for the state.
The High Court set Tuesday for the next hearing.