PM Hasina offers Nepal to use Mongla, Chittagong seaports

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina again offered Nepal to use Mongla and Chittagong seaports alongside Syedpur airport for mutual benefits.

"Nepal can take advantage of using our Mongla and Chittagong ports," she said while a visiting parliamentary delegation from Nepal paid a courtesy call on the prime minister at her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital on Friday morning.

Pabitra Niruola Kharel, chairperson of International Relations Committee, House of Representatives, Federal Parliament of Nepal led the delegation, according to a press release issued from the press wing of Prime Minister’s Office.