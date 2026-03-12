Visualising Equality: Rights. Justice. Action. for all women and girls

The University of Dhaka’s Women and Gender Studies Department celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026 in collaboration with United Nations Bangladesh and the Local Consultative Group on Women’s Advancement and Gender Equality (LCG WAGE) on 10 March 2026.

The event, held at the British Council, brought together Dhaka University students, policymakers, academics, and development agencies to reflect on this year’s IWD global theme, “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls,” reports a press release.

“Every Bangladeshi has a duty – in every house, street, neighbourhood – as well as the government’s duty through institutions – of changing overall attitudes and cultural sensibilities,” said Bobby Hajjaj, state minister of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, who inaugurated the programme and attended as chief guest.