Visualising Equality: Rights. Justice. Action. for all women and girls
Youth-led dialogue on gender equality on International Women's Day 2026.
The University of Dhaka’s Women and Gender Studies Department celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026 in collaboration with United Nations Bangladesh and the Local Consultative Group on Women’s Advancement and Gender Equality (LCG WAGE) on 10 March 2026.
The event, held at the British Council, brought together Dhaka University students, policymakers, academics, and development agencies to reflect on this year’s IWD global theme, “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls,” reports a press release.
“Every Bangladeshi has a duty – in every house, street, neighbourhood – as well as the government’s duty through institutions – of changing overall attitudes and cultural sensibilities,” said Bobby Hajjaj, state minister of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, who inaugurated the programme and attended as chief guest.
UN Women Deputy Representative Navanita Sinha emphasised that the larger development goals cannot be achieved without achieving gender equality, including calling on men to take action. “You are equal stakeholders in this struggle for gender equality. We need you to be those champions and allies.”
In an engaging session, Dhaka University students delivered short extempore speeches reflecting on everyday biases and challenges related to gender roles, discriminatory social norms, and access to justice.
Diplomats and representatives from LCG WAGE also shared reflections on the student performances and ongoing commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment in Bangladesh.
“The speeches we just heard remind us that policy is strongest when it listens to those that will bear the consequences,” said Baiba Zarina, Chargé d’ Affaires of the European Union delegation to Bangladesh.
“Gender equality is not a finished product anywhere in the world,” said Nicolas Weeks, Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh.
Professors Sabiha Yeasmin Rosy and Tania Haque of the Women and Gender Studies department, Professor Taiabur Rahman of the DU Faculty of Social Sciences, and Stephen Forbes, British Council Director also delivered remarks.
An exhibition featuring cartoons and other visual representations on the themes of women empowerment and gender equality commissioned by UN Women, was also inaugurated at the British Council.