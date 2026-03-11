Tarique Rahman urges ministers, MPs to be restrained and courteous

BNP Chairperson, Leader of the House, and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has advised ministers and party members of parliament to remain restrained and courteous in their conduct and speech.

He gave this advice at the first meeting of the BNP parliamentary party held at the National Parliament building on Wednesday morning.

Several MPs present at the meeting told Prothom Alo that the prime minister also urged ministers and MPs to be cautious when speaking to the media.

He emphasised that no one should comment on matters beyond their assigned responsibilities.

The meeting began at 11:15am, chaired by the Leader of the House and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, and ended at 1:00pm. Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni delivered the welcome address.

This was followed by speeches from BNP Secretary General and Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed. On the stage, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Salahuddin Ahmed sat on one side of the prime minister, while Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni sat on the other. A total of 209 BNP MPs attended the meeting.

In his address as chair, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman provided ministers and MPs with guidelines on various public welfare programmes undertaken by the BNP and outlined priorities for the coming days.