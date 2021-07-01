Moghbazar blast: Death toll rises to 10

Nur Nabi had been living at a mess in the city’s Elephant Road, working to support his wife and six-year-old child who stayed in their village home.

Seven people were killed and more than 66 others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate on Sunday evening.

On Tuesday, fire-fighters pulled out the body of a 65-year-old security guard from the debris of a three-storey building where the deadly blast occurred.

Besides, another victim Imran Hossain succumbed to his injuries at the burn unit of the hospital on Wednesday.