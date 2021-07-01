Moghbazar blast: Death toll rises to 10

Nur Nabi sustained 90 per cent burns in the explosion on 27 June and since then he had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
He breathed his last around 4:30 am on Thursday morning, said Partha Shankar Pal, resident medical officer of the hospital.
Nur Nabi had been living at a mess in the city’s Elephant Road, working to support his wife and six-year-old child who stayed in their village home.
Seven people were killed and more than 66 others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate on Sunday evening.
On Tuesday, fire-fighters pulled out the body of a 65-year-old security guard from the debris of a three-storey building where the deadly blast occurred.
Besides, another victim Imran Hossain succumbed to his injuries at the burn unit of the hospital on Wednesday.
Earlier, police lodged a case against unidentified persons for causing death due to negligence in connection with the blast.
An FIR in the case was filed at the Ramna police station on a complaint by sub-inspector Rezzaul Karim, officer-in-charge Monirul Islam told UNB.
Police formed a seven-member committee to investigate the blast on the following day.
Additional police commissioner of Counter Terrorism and Transnationals Crime (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will head the committee, the Bangladesh Police Headquarters said in a release on Monday.
The committee has been asked to investigate the explosion and recommend prevention of such incidents in future. It will also coordinate with the committee formed by the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the release.
Earlier that day, brigadier general Md Sazzad Hussain, director general of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said that they had formed a five-member committee to investigate the explosion.
Both the committees have seven working days to submit their reports.