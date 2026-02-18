Reform implementation process faces complications at the outset

Although those elected from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have taken oath as members of parliament (MPs), they did not take oath as members of the constitution reform council.

MPs elected from the party’s allied groups and independent MPs followed the same path. As more than two-thirds of members did not take the oath, the council could not be fully constituted.

People concerned say the outgoing interim government, through the formulation of the July National Charter, initiated efforts to reform various sectors of the state, particularly fundamental constitutional reforms, which were expected to be implemented by the elected government.

But with the council not formed, the reform implementation process has faced complications right at the beginning of the new government’s journey. There are concerns that this could trigger political tensions in the future.