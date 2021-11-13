Molnupiravir to be a game changer: Physicians

Former principal of Dhaka Medical College, Khan Abul Kalam Azad, said coronavirus is a nightmare. When physicians could not do anything in April-May last year, Eskayef played a pioneer role bringing remdesivir, he said adding physicians were following progress of the drug.
Thanking Eskayef for bringing the medicine to the Bangladesh market, Khan Abul Kalam Azad said, "We may get better results in the treatment."
DGHS spokesperson and the Non Communicable Disease Control (NCDC) line director physician Robed Amin presented the keynote paper in the seminar.
He explained how coronavirus spreads in the human body, and how this medicine destroys the virus. Robed Amin also presented the results of the trial of the drug at different levels.
He said the coronavirus level was zero in the RTPCR test after the medicine was taken in fixed doses for five days. He, however, advised to using the medicine in a proper manner.
He said the medicine has to be taken if there are mild and medium symptoms of coronavirus. In case of high symptoms, the use of this medicine did not yield good results. This medicine is not advised for pregnant women and those who are under 18 years.
Physicians in the seminar asked whether this medicine can be prescribed for vaccinated people and in some cases coronavirus is not detected in RTPCR test.
Robed Amin said this medicine cannot be prescribed if the patient is asymptomatic or the disease is not detected in RTPCR test. On the other hand, the result of research has not indicated what would be the reaction if the patients has has the coronavirus vaccine.
Speaking to Prothom Alo after the seminar, Robed Amin said vaccinated people may be infected with coronavirus. This medicine can be prescribed if coronavirus is detected in RTPCR test.
Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute & Hospital professor Faruk Ahmed, Dhaka Medical College radiology department professor Shawpan Banerjee, BSMMU rheumatology department professor Nazrul Islam and cardiology department professor Md Harisul Haque also spoke at the seminar. They thanked Eskayef for marketing the medicine in Bangladesh expeditiously.
At the end of the event, Eskayef executive director (marketing and sales) physician Mohammad Mujahidul Islam said the process has started to export the medicine abroad. This initiative of Eskayef has enhanced the image of the country, he added.