Molnupiravir to be a game changer: Physicians

The country’s top physicians have termed molnupiravir a 'game changer' as it will fulfill the need of the medicine that physicians were waiting for to treat of the highly contagious disease, coronavirus.

Thanking pharmaceutical company Eskayef for bringing the medicine to Bangladeshi market, the physicians said it will change the situation [of Covid-19] in Bangladesh.

They made these remarks at a scientific seminar at a hotel in the capital on Saturday, organised by top pharmaceutical company Eskayef, where teachers, physicians and students of different medical colleges including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) were present.