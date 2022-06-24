Bangladesh

Momen reaches Rwanada to attend Commonwealth heads of govt meeting

Prothom Alo English Desk
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has reached in Kigali in Rwanda to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), reports news agency BSS.

The foreign minister was received by the Bangladesh envoys to London and Nairobi and the high officials from the Rwandan government upon his arrival on Wednesday, a foreign ministry press release said on Thursday.

This year, CHOGM is taking place on 24-25 June 2022 under the theme ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’ with the attendance of more than 30 heads of government.

In the evening, the foreign minister attended a sideline event hosted by Bangladesh in partnership with the government of Rwanda, Shuchona Foundation, and the British Asian Trust under the title ‘Rethinking Mental Health: A Commonwealth Call to Empower, Care and Transport’.

Advisor to the director general of WHO on Mental Health and Autism, Saima Wazed, presented a key-note paper on behalf of the Shuchona Foundation.

Earlier, the foreign minister had bilateral meetings with foreign minister of Commonwealth of Dominica Kenneth M Darroux and the foreign minister of Sri Lanka professor GL Peiris where the entire gamut of bilateral and multilateral issues was discussed.

Momen also joined the Commonwealth Ministers Meeting on Small States, reassuring Bangladesh’s support in seeking the concrete actions by the international community to build resilience for the climate-vulnerable nations.

Momen is leading an 8-member high level Bangladesh delegation.

