Money 'illegally charged' for TCB cards

While distributing TCB cards among the marginalised people in Kolkonda union of Rangpur’s Gangachara upazila, a section of people are illegally charging Tk 200 to 250 from a person per card which is to be delivered free of cost.

A written complaint in connection with the incident was submitted to the deputy commissioner on Tuesday.

Five people of Dakkhin Kolkonda village in Kolkonda union made the complaint.

A copy of the complaint was also given to Gangachara upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).

The government is providing ‘family card’ to 10 million (1 crore) people free of cost as prices of daily commodities have skyrocketed in the country.

According to a latest decision, a family will be able to buy two liters of soybean oil at the rate of Tk 110, two kg Sugar at the rate of Tk 55, Two kg lentil at the rate of Tk 65 and five kg onion at the rate of Tk 30 twice with the card.

The first phase of the sales will run until 31 March. The second phase will start on 3 April. Two kg of chickpea at the rate of Tk 50 will be added to the list of commodities then.

However, unscrupulous people have been charging money from the poor people for delivery of the cards.

The complaint, submitted in the Kolkonda incident, stated that 2,639 people were provided with family cards for collecting TCB goods in the union. But, before handing over those cards, Tk 200 to 250 was collected from many of them.

That money was illegally collected by UP members acting under the direction of UP chairman Abdur Rouf. No receipt was given while taking the money. However, the number of how many people gave the money was not mentioned in the complaint.