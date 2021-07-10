Moon sighting committee to fix date of Eid-ul-Azha Sunday

If anyone can see the new moon of the holy month of Zilhajj anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh, he or she has been requested to inform the committee dialing the telephone numbers - 9559493, 9555947, 9556407 and 9558337 or through the fax numbers - 9563397 and 9555951 or inform the deputy commissioner (DC) or upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of the respective district and upazila.