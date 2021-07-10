Bangladesh

Moon sighting committee to fix date of Eid-ul-Azha Sunday

Prothom Alo English Desk

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held on Sunday to review the reports on the appearance of the new moon of the holy month of Zilhajj of 1442 Hijri and fix the date of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, reports BSS.

State minister for religious affairs and National Moon Sighting Committee president Md Faridul Haque Khan will chair the meeting at the conference room of Islamic Foundation (IF) at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 7:15pm, said an IF press release today.

If anyone can see the new moon of the holy month of Zilhajj anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh, he or she has been requested to inform the committee dialing the telephone numbers - 9559493, 9555947, 9556407 and 9558337 or through the fax numbers - 9563397 and 9555951 or inform the deputy commissioner (DC) or upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of the respective district and upazila.

