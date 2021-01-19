More Rohingyas want to go to Bhasan Char: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, MP said more Rohingyas are now showing interest to go to Bhasanchar as they feel comfortable and secure there due to steps taken by the government for their comfort and safety, reports BSS.

“A good number of Rohingyas, who have been forcibly displaced from their motherland Rakhine state by Myanmar Army over three years ago, are now showing interest to go to Bhasan Char from Cox’s Bazar, as the government has taken steps to ensure their safety and comfort,” he said.

The minister made the remarks this afternoon while inaugurating Bhasan Char police station set up to ensure security of Rohingyas as well as maintain law and order in the locality.