Bangladesh and UK sign aviation MoU to strengthen PPP cooperation

M Rashiduzzaman Millat, state minister at the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism said, “I am pleased to witness this MoU, which will hopefully further strengthen the partnership and business ties between Bangladesh and the UK. We are confident that PPPA will carry forward the country’s agenda in line with the instructions of the prime minister. I assure our full support and commitment to Bangladesh-UK engagement that create mutual benefit for both countries.”

Ashik Chowdhury, CEO, Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority said, “This MoU is an important step forward. The support of the Prime Minister’s Office and the commitment of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism have helped to bring us to this point. The UK is one of Bangladesh’s largest investors, but we have not seen a major new UK investor enter the market in recent years.”

“This sends a clear signal that Bangladesh is open for business and ready for a new generation of investments. It also creates opportunities for our young workforce and supports its growing global mobility. We are excited about the potential ahead,” he added.