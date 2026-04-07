Bangladesh and UK sign aviation MoU to strengthen PPP cooperation
The Government of Bangladesh and the United Kingdom today, Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), reinforcing their shared commitment to boosting investment and sustainable infrastructure development in the aviation sector, reports a press release.
The MoU was signed by Ashik Chowdhury, chief executive officer of the PPP Authority of Bangladesh, and Sarah Cooke, British high commissioner to Bangladesh, in the presence of the UK Trade Envoy, Baroness Rosie Winterton of Doncaster, DBE, who is visiting Dhaka this week to reinforce and expand the longstanding and mutually beneficial UK–Bangladesh trade and economic partnership.
The agreement marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral collaboration, with a focus on investment facilitation, knowledge exchange, capacity building, and increased private sector participation in the aviation sector.
Speaking at the event, Baroness Rosie Winterton said, “The UK and Bangladesh are close economic partners. This MoU demonstrates our shared ambition to develop an aviation sector that underpins trade, tourism, and economic growth. The MoU provides a platform for investment and job creation that will benefit both our countries. I look forward to seeing today’s agreement translate into real progress on the ground.”
The British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, said, “As one of the largest investors in Bangladesh, the UK is a reliable, long-term economic partner. Today’s MoU reflects our shared commitment to strengthen that partnership to drive mutually beneficial trade, investment and economic growth.
M Rashiduzzaman Millat, state minister at the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism said, “I am pleased to witness this MoU, which will hopefully further strengthen the partnership and business ties between Bangladesh and the UK. We are confident that PPPA will carry forward the country’s agenda in line with the instructions of the prime minister. I assure our full support and commitment to Bangladesh-UK engagement that create mutual benefit for both countries.”
Ashik Chowdhury, CEO, Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority said, “This MoU is an important step forward. The support of the Prime Minister’s Office and the commitment of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism have helped to bring us to this point. The UK is one of Bangladesh’s largest investors, but we have not seen a major new UK investor enter the market in recent years.”
“This sends a clear signal that Bangladesh is open for business and ready for a new generation of investments. It also creates opportunities for our young workforce and supports its growing global mobility. We are excited about the potential ahead,” he added.
Humayun Kobir, adviser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism said, “The UK is an important development partner for Bangladesh. Bangladesh is open for business to the world and is committed to further strengthening its relationship with the UK.”
“We want to unlock the creative potential of our people, particularly our young people, as well as the strength and dynamism of British diaspora businesses. We also want to deepen and expand our business engagement with the UK. I believe this agreement will help pave the way for broader, more wide-ranging collaboration across sectors,” he added.
The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including state minister for civil aviation and tourism M Rasheduzzaman Millat, adviser to the prime minister Humayun Kabir, director of trade and investment Sakib Ershad, and deputy director of trade and investment Saiyab Ahmed among others.