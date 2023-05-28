Bangladesh reports 67 more dengue cases in a day

Some 67 more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning as the cases keep rising in the country, reports UNB.
Some 58 of the newly identified patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The DGHS bulletin on Sunday say a total of 209 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country. Some 180 of the dengue patients are from the capital.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 1, 771 dengue cases, and 13 dengue-related casualties this year. Besides, some 1, 549 of the patients have already recovered from the disease.
The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.