Bangladesh reports 67 more dengue cases in a day

Some 67 more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning as the cases keep rising in the country, reports UNB.

Some 58 of the newly identified patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The DGHS bulletin on Sunday say a total of 209 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country. Some 180 of the dengue patients are from the capital.