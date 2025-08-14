Asif Mahmud will resign from adviser post before polls schedule
Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has announced that he will resign from his position before the schedule for the 13th National Parliamentary Election is declared. He stated that it should not be assumed that he will join the National Citizen Party (NCP) after resigning.
He made these remarks in response to journalists’ questions at the Secretariat on Thursday afternoon.
The adviser said that anyone holding an advisory or state position who intends to engage in politics or contest in the election should resign so that the election is not questioned in any way. Such a step should be taken in the interest of ensuring neutrality in the polls.
Last year, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain was one of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement that led the campaign to overthrow the Awami League government. Three days after Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of prime minister and fled to India amid intense protests, an interim government led by Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus was formed on 8 August last year. Along with Asif Mahmud, another coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, Nahid Islam, also became an adviser in that government. Later, their fellow activist Mahfuz Alam also joined the interim government as an adviser.
Nahid Islam has since resigned from his post and become the convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), a political party formed under the leadership of the students and youth who played a frontline role in the uprising. Initially appointed as Sports Adviser in the interim government, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain later also took on the role of Local Government Adviser. Mahfuz Alam is serving as the Information and Broadcasting Adviser.
Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said that others in politics should also resign in the interest of a fair election.
“There are many others in this government who have previous political affiliations. They may still have them, and in the future, they might engage in politics or contest in elections. There may be many such individuals in different positions in the government. I believe everyone should resign before the election schedule is announced to ensure a transparent, fair, and influence-free election,” he added.
When asked whether he would join the NCP after resigning, Adviser Asif Mahmud said it should not be assumed that he would join the NCP—he will consider that later.