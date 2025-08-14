Asif Mahmud will resign from adviser post before polls schedule

Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has announced that he will resign from his position before the schedule for the 13th National Parliamentary Election is declared. He stated that it should not be assumed that he will join the National Citizen Party (NCP) after resigning.

He made these remarks in response to journalists’ questions at the Secretariat on Thursday afternoon.

The adviser said that anyone holding an advisory or state position who intends to engage in politics or contest in the election should resign so that the election is not questioned in any way. Such a step should be taken in the interest of ensuring neutrality in the polls.