‘Baba, I don’t want to go there, the building terrifies me’

Billal Hossain and Tania Akhter’s two children study at Milestone School and College in Diabari of Uttara in Dhaka. Their daughter, Tabassum Parvin, a seventh grader, while their son, Tanvir Hossain Abdullah, is in kindergarten.

On Sunday afternoon, the family was seen walking on the veranda of the school’s newly set-up counselling centre in a single-storey building to the right of the main entrance. Beyond that lies the Haidar Ali building, where a fighter jet crashed shortly after 1:00 pm on 21 July.

Billal said, “My daughter weeps constantly at home. That is why I’ve brought her to see a counsellor. Her friend Jarif Farhan passed away on Saturday while under treatment. They were classmates until fifth grade.”

Inside the counselling room, the scene was deeply affecting: rows of schoolbags neatly lined the floor, each labelled with the child’s name, roll number, class, and section. These bags had been abandoned in panic as children fled for their lives.