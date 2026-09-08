CJ, judges leave courtroom during Mahbub Uddin's statement

The Appellate Division bench, headed by the Chief Justice, left the court bench as Supreme Court Bar Association President Mahbub Uddin Khokan raised the issue of an order directing a lawyer to pay Tk 500,000 in legal costs.

This incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the courtroom of the Appellate Division (Courtroom-1).

Following this, the court did not reconvene, as reported by sources from the Supreme Court administration.