2014 Election: Anatomy of a tainted vote

A report published in the print edition of Prothom Alo the day after the 10th parliamentary election held on 5 January 2014 carried the headline: “18 votes per minute in Dhaka-18.”

One of the polling centres in Dhaka-18 (Uttara) was at Kaola Government Primary School. A Prothom Alo reporter stayed there throughout polling day. He wrote that the centre remained almost empty all day. In the final hour and a half of voting, he saw roughly 150 people enter the centre. Yet in that same period, the official count showed 1,583 votes cast.

The next day, the newspaper’s lead headline read: “Rigged votes, a tainted election.” The stain was not limited to ballot stuffing. For the first time in Bangladesh, candidates were elected unopposed in more than half the constituencies — 153 seats.