Nation set to observe National Mourning Day Tuesday

The nation is set to observe the National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday with due respect and solemnity.

Bangabandhu and most of his family members were brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the fateful night of 15 August, 1975 and this carnage is touted as the ugliest chapter of the nation’s history.

Apart from Bangabandhu and his wife Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatun Nesha Mujib, 26 other people including their family members and relatives were killed that day, according to AL website.