WHO aims to reduce drowning deaths by 35pc by 2035

Although most of deaths from drowning are preventable, more than 300,000 people die from drowning around the world every year.

As drowning has long remained one of the most neglected public health issues, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations now consider it a global priority.

To that end, WHO released the Global Strategy for Drowning Prevention last year (2025), aiming to reduce drowning deaths worldwide by 35 per cent by 2035.

Caroline Lukaszyk, Technical Officer, Unintentional Injury at World Health Organization, said WHO will work closely with member states to achieve the target of reducing drowning deaths by 35 per cent by 2035. Member states will also receive the necessary support to implement effective interventions.