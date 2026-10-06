Over 14 bodies return home every day on average

Al Amin from Pabna worked at a tile factory in Cambodia. He died after being crushed under more than 100 tiles while at work. His body was brought back to Bangladesh on 27 September. He died on 12 April, 2025, meaning it took nearly a year and a half for his body to return home.

After learning of his death, Al Amin’s brother-in-law, Masum Khan, came to Dhaka and applied to the Wage Earners’ Welfare Board with assistance from the BRAC migration programme.

He told Prothom Alo that Bangladesh has no embassy in Cambodia. The Welfare Board forwarded the application to Thailand. The embassy could not locate where the body was being kept. After learning this, Masum collected the phone number of the local police through expatriate Bangladeshis and helped the Welfare Board contact them.

Such difficulties in bringing back the bodies of migrant workers are not uncommon. The BRAC migration programme says deaths among Bangladeshi migrant workers abroad are increasing. Some workers who die in Saudi Arabia are buried locally.

Most families, however, want the bodies brought home. When a worker is documented and employed legally, the body generally returns within a reasonable period. But if a worker becomes undocumented for any reason, bringing the body home can take a long time.

When a Bangladeshi migrant worker dies abroad, the Wage Earners’ Welfare Board under the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment takes responsibility for bringing the body home.

Officials of the board say that in Middle Eastern countries, approval has to be obtained from several agencies before a body can be repatriated. This takes some time. The process has become faster than before, they said, but bringing bodies home from countries where Bangladesh does not have an embassy takes longer.

According to data from the Wage Earners’ Welfare Board, the bodies of 3,651 expatriates were brought back to Bangladesh in 2019. The number fell to 3,140 in 2020, mainly because many families chose to have their relatives buried locally during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of bodies returning to Bangladesh began to rise from 2021. Outside the pandemic period, less than 1 per cent of deceased migrant workers are generally buried in their destination countries.

From January to 30 September this year—a total of 273 days—4,060 bodies were brought back to Bangladesh. That means more than 14 bodies returned home every day on average.