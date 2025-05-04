Foreign ministry’s official Facebook page compromised
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) official Facebook page is currently under maintenance as it was unexpectedly found compromised.
"Necessary actions are being taken to investigate the matter and strengthen security measures to prevent any such future untoward recurrence," said a foreign ministry's press release this morning.
It said the ministry observed that some inappropriate contents were shared through its official Facebook page for a while without due authorisation.
This unanticipated interruption is being given serious attention, as this page serves as the Ministry's most popular social media platform for the regular dissemination of important information, said the ministry.
"For now, everyone is kindly requested not to trust, share, or engage with any posts or messages from the Facebook page until full recovery," said the release.
Official updates and communications will continue to be shared through the Ministry's verified platforms, including its official website and press releases, it added.
