Foreign ministry’s official Facebook page compromised

It said the ministry observed that some inappropriate contents were shared through its official Facebook page for a while without due authorisation.

This unanticipated interruption is being given serious attention, as this page serves as the Ministry's most popular social media platform for the regular dissemination of important information, said the ministry.

"For now, everyone is kindly requested not to trust, share, or engage with any posts or messages from the Facebook page until full recovery," said the release.