Govt oil depot: 375,000 liters of diesel missing

Fuel at the depot is measured by a traditional method. Officials explained that if the depth of fuel is understated by just 2 millimeters, up to 1,180 liters can be stolen. Since the depot’s tanks already had understated capacity, the discrepancy allowed fuel to remain unaccounted for inside the tanks — which was then gradually sold off outside.

Before storing fuel, the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) is required to certify tank capacity (calibration), which must be renewed periodically. Private contractors carry out the calibration on behalf of oil companies. For Fatullah depot, contractor M/s SM Nurul Haque of Khulna handled both tanks, which store only diesel. Tank 22 was calibrated in 2018 and again in 2025.

Three calibration reports obtained by Prothom Alo show discrepancies. The 2018 certificate said tank 22 had a capacity of 1,288,044 liters at 2,000 mm depth and 7,266,397 liters at 12,140 mm depth. The 2025 calibration, by the same contractor, claimed 1,228,840 liters at 2,000 mm depth and 7,208,129 liters at 12,140 mm depth — a reduction of 58,000–59,000 liters. Since tank 23 is new, no comparison was possible.

Contractor Andalib Bin Haque, owner of M/s SM Nurul Haque, told Prothom Alo that a 1 per cent margin of error is acceptable in capacity certificates, which would mean 7,000 liters for a 700,000-liter tank, but not 60,000 liters.

He suggested the discrepancy could be a printing mistake and admitted the draft report was not properly reviewed by Jamuna. He added they were recalibrating again but could not confirm whether BSTI officials were present during the process.