Bangladesh’s preparations for LDC graduation weak: UN report

Bangladesh has shortcomings in its preparations for graduating from the list of Least Developed Countries (LDCs). In the context of current macroeconomic instability and weak performance, discussions are increasingly focused on pre-graduation risks.

A meeting on LDC graduation was at the NEC conference room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital held today, Sunday. Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury chaired the event.

At the meeting, the UN-OHRLLS (United Nations Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States) presented a review report on Bangladesh’s preparedness, highlighting gaps in preparation.