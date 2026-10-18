Safeguarding national interests, sovereignty to remain Bangladesh's core commitment: PM
Safeguarding national interests, sovereignty and dignity would remain the foremost commitment of Bangladesh in the days ahead, while the country seeks to strengthen friendship and cooperation with all nations on the basis of mutual respect and equality, said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday (18 October).
"Bangladesh wants to strengthen friendship and cooperation with all countries on the basis of mutual respect and equality," he said while addressing a National Standard Awarding Ceremony at Savar Cantonment this morning, where several battalions and regiments received the National Standard in recognition of their professional excellence.
Emphasising the significance of the award, the prime minister said the National Standard is not merely a flag, but a symbol of a unit's history, heritage, discipline, sacrifice, professionalism and commitment to the country.
"The glorious hoisting of the national flag constantly reminds us of our independence, sovereignty and the sacrifices of countless people," he said, adding that receiving the standard represents a renewed pledge to discharge assigned responsibilities with greater dedication.
"Safeguarding the honour of the flag is a sacred duty of every soldier," he said.
Turning to the requirements of a modern military, Tarique Rahman said its strength could not be measured merely by weapons, equipment or manpower.
"The true strength of a modern armed force lies in discipline, competence, leadership, integrity, training and public trust and, above all, in the chain of command," he said.
He said the government is continuing its efforts to build the armed forces into a more technology-driven, competent, disciplined, professional and modern force.
The prime minister also said the public expects officers and soldiers at all levels to remain steadfast in upholding the Constitution, laws, military regulations and humanitarian values while discharging their duties.
Highlighting the changing global security environment, he said the nature and strategies of warfare are evolving rapidly.
Alongside land, sea and air capabilities, cyberspace, outer space, drones, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare and information-based capabilities have become important components of national security.
"In this reality, work is underway to advance our defence preparedness in keeping with the changing times," he said.
The prime minister said the government attached importance to establishing a domestic defence industry to manufacture essential weapons, ammunition and defence equipment locally alongside modernising the army in all areas.
However, technology could never replace people, he said, adding, "We need to develop an integrated defence capability that would enable the army, navy and air force to operate in coordination when necessary, alongside enhanced technological capabilities."
Referring to the country's Liberation War, the prime minister said the history of the Bangladesh Army was inseparably linked with the birth of Bangladesh through the War of Liberation.
He recalled that on the night of 25 March 1971, when Pakistani forces launched a brutal crackdown on the freedom-loving people of Bangladesh, Major Ziaur Rahman, then deputy commander of the Eighth East Bengal Regiment in Chattogram, declared, "We revolt."
Tarique Rahman said Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman subsequently assembled Bengali-speaking officers and soldiers of the regiment and instructed them to join the armed struggle for independence.
Quoting Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman's article "The Birth of a Nation", the prime minister said Ziaur Rahman had written that he called the battalion's officers, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and soldiers together and instructed them to take part in the armed struggle at 2:15 am on 26 March 1971.
The prime minister said Bengali-speaking members of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 8th East Bengal regiments had mounted armed resistance against the Pakistani occupation forces following the crackdown on 25 March.
He also recalled Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman's subsequent declaration of independence from Kalurghat Radio Centre on 27 March, saying his role in the War of Liberation remained an inspiring chapter for the armed forces.
Such a historic and courageous role by an army officer in the country's independence and Liberation War remained a source of pride and inspiration for the armed forces, he said.
"That is why patriotic people who cherish independence consider any success of the army a success for Bangladesh," he added.
The armed forces not only defend the country but also play important roles during natural disasters, fires and other national emergencies, he said. They were also serving with distinction in international peacekeeping missions.
The prime minister said the government is giving due importance to the welfare, housing, healthcare, education, training, career development and post-retirement social security of armed forces personnel.
He said salaries and allowances of armed forces members have already been increased by between 100 and 138 per cent under the national pay scale.
The implementation of the "One Rank, One Pension" system is also being processed to further improve the living standards of army personnel, he added.
Cabinet members and advisers, the army chief, representatives of the diplomatic corps, former and serving armed forces officers, and military personnel of different ranks attended the ceremony organised by the 9th Infantry Division.