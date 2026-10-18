Safeguarding national interests, sovereignty to remain Bangladesh's core commitment: PM

Safeguarding national interests, sovereignty and dignity would remain the foremost commitment of Bangladesh in the days ahead, while the country seeks to strengthen friendship and cooperation with all nations on the basis of mutual respect and equality, said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday (18 October).

"Bangladesh wants to strengthen friendship and cooperation with all countries on the basis of mutual respect and equality," he said while addressing a National Standard Awarding Ceremony at Savar Cantonment this morning, where several battalions and regiments received the National Standard in recognition of their professional excellence.

Emphasising the significance of the award, the prime minister said the National Standard is not merely a flag, but a symbol of a unit's history, heritage, discipline, sacrifice, professionalism and commitment to the country.