FM leaves for Russia on three-day official visit
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman left Dhaka this morning on a three-day official visit to Russia, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on bilateral and international issues.
Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir is accompanying the foreign minister during the visit, said a foreign ministry press release here.
The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier announced the visit, saying that Khalilur Rahman would visit Russia from 7 to 9 June at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the two foreign ministers would hold talks in Moscow on 8 June and discuss current bilateral and international issues.
The discussions are expected to focus on matters of mutual interest as well as key regional and global developments.
The visit provides an opportunity for the two countries to review the state of bilateral relations and explore avenues for further cooperation in different sectors.
Bangladesh and Russia maintain longstanding relations and cooperation in areas including trade, energy, education and multilateral affairs.
Khalilur Rahman is scheduled to return to Dhaka on 9 June after concluding the visit.