FM leaves for Russia on three-day official visit

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman left Dhaka this morning on a three-day official visit to Russia, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on bilateral and international issues.

Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir is accompanying the foreign minister during the visit, said a foreign ministry press release here.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier announced the visit, saying that Khalilur Rahman would visit Russia from 7 to 9 June at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.