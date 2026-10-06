Sanctuary for birds on the rooftop

The rooftop of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office building covers approximately 11,000 square feet. Until recently, it had remained largely unused. Now it has been furnished with fruit trees and flowering plants, water for birds to quench their thirst, birdbaths and various other amenities.

The staff of the DC Office are now waiting to see whether the birds will respond to this invitation. On 30 September from 4 pm until evening, no birds were seen on the rooftop. However, a monkey was spotted confidently walking across the roof.

People working at the office said that at other times, birds, mongooses, rabbits, squirrels, and monkeys can be seen here. But perhaps they are now hesitant to come because of the presence of people. Besides, the flowering and fruit-bearing plants have not yet grown much, and there is not much fruit on them. The animals may also not yet know what food will be available here besides honey and fruit.