Bangladesh will now be like Europe, Japan and China: Planning minister

Bangladesh will never experience situations like Sri Lanka. The situation of the country will be like Europe, Japan and China, said planning minister MA Mannan on Sunday, reports UNB.

"Do not fear, Bangladesh will now be a country like in Europe, Japan and China. For the past one year, a vested quarter is provoking people in many ways, but to no avail," he said while speaking at a programme after disbursing financial aid to some destitute people in Sunamganj district.