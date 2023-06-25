Bangladesh will now be like Europe, Japan and China: Planning minister

Bangladesh will never experience situations like Sri Lanka. The situation of the country will be like Europe, Japan and China, said planning minister MA Mannan on Sunday, reports UNB.
"Do not fear, Bangladesh will now be a country like in Europe, Japan and China. For the past one year, a vested quarter is provoking people in many ways, but to no avail," he said while speaking at a programme after disbursing financial aid to some destitute people in Sunamganj district.
Referring to BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi's comment that the country has become isolated from the world, the minister said "The country will not become isolated because of the word of one single person as the United Nation itself has no idea that Bangladesh becomes isolated. Then how would Rizvi know?"
Talking about the upcoming national election, MA Mannan said the next general election must be free and fair. "Elections have been fair in the past and our party will not obstruct any party from participating in the election."
On a warning note, the minister said "No one dares to create chaos and if anyone tries to create chaos, trigger violence and arson then they will be dealt with."
Mentioning the price hike of onion, the minister said that some unscrupulous businessmen were behind it. "From now on, if anyone tries to increase the price of essentials then we will take action," he said.
He also distributed Tk 1,270 to 417 destitute people each in the district.