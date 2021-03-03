Mushtaq’s death: Police foil march towards PMO

Police obstructed some eminent citizens near Hotel InterContinental in the city's Shahbagh area when they brought out a procession demanding justice for writer Mushtaq Ahmed as he died in police custody, and repealing of the Digital Security Act (DSA), reports UNB.

The eminent citizens under the banner of 'Nagarik Somabesh' gathered in front of the Jatiya Press Club around 11am to start their march towards the Prime Minister's Office.

As they tried to move towards the PMO, police obstructed them in front of the Hotel Intercontinental by putting up barricades. Then the protesters held a rally over there.

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Secretary of Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik Badiul Alam Majumdar, prominent photographer Shahidul Alam were, among others, present at the rally.



Earlier left-leaning student bodies, including Bangladesh Chhatra Front, Chhatra Federation and Bangladesh Students Rights Protection Council, on Friday and Saturday staged demonstrations on the Dhaka University campus, protesting the death of writer Mushtaq.