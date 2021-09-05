Mustafa Jabbar for tough action against digital criminals

Ashish Chakraborty said they can only share the list of the suspicious account details, but the rest of the work will have to be done by the law enforcement agencies.

Under these suspicious accounts, he said, there could be some accounts which might not be involved in any criminal activities. "We've suspended those accounts too for now. The law enforcement agencies will decide the matter now."



"We're hopeful of taking next steps in accordance with the BFIU and law enforcement agencies. We're also observing those involved in such crimes and running propaganda against Nagad," Ashish said.