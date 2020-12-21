MV Bay One sets sail to Saint Martin's island from Cox’s Bazar

Luxury cruise ship “MV Bay One” has made its maiden voyage on the Cox's Bazar-Saint Martin's route on Monday.
The cruiser set sail to coral island Saint Martin's at around 9:30am from Cox’s Bazar with over five hundred passengers. The ship will return from the island at 3:30pm.
Journey will take only 3 hours which would take around six hours earlier.
Earlier on Sunday, state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated the cruiser at Anwara shipyard terminal at Chattogram.
State minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali, lawmakers Ashek Ullah and Saimum Sarwar, Cox’s Bazar municipality mayor Mujibur Rahman and Parjatan Corporation’s chairman Ram Chandra Das also spoke at the inaugural ceremony.
Karnafully Ship Builders managing director MA Rashid delivered welcome speech.
The ship then started its journey to Cox's Bazar with two thousand passengers on board, including two state ministers.
Karnafully Ship Builders imported the ship from Japan to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and ensure safe journey for travelers.
Rashid told Prothom Alo that there will be a total of 167 crewmen in the luxury cruise ship. Equipped with all modern amenities, the cruise ship is 450 feet long and 55 feet wide. The cruise has a capacity to carry 2000 passengers and is capable of running at a speed of 24 nautical miles per hour.
Bay One Cruise ship’s coordinator Hossain Bahadur told Prothom Alo the ticket fare rages from Tk 2,500 to 4,000. The fare is Tk 25,000-30,000 for cabin.
The ship will run on the route till next April, he said.
Speaking with Prothom Alo, Tour Operator Association of Cox’s Bazar’s president Tofail Ahmed hoped that the high-speed ship will add a new dimension in the country’s tourism sector.
MV Bay One ship will give the tourists chance to spend the night on the sea, he added.