BNP conditionally agrees on PM tenure limit

BNP on Wednesday said it supports the proposal of limiting a person’s tenure as prime minister to a maximum of 10 years during their lifetime, but expressed reservations about the proposed constitutional appointments committee.

“We agree that no one should be prime minister for more than 10 years in their lifetime. But we can’t support this proposal if there is possibility to interfere in all activities of the executive body everywhere by such bodies like NCC (National Constitutional Council) or Constitutional Appointment Committee,” he said.

Salahuddin clarified his party’s position while briefing reporters in the afternoon after the sixth day of the second-round talks of the National Consensus Commission at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Consensus Commission’s Vice Chairman Ali Riaz at a press briefing in the afternoon said the prime minister’s tenure issue was again discussed on Wednesday but remained unresolved.

“We could not reach any consensus or conclusion in this regard. Because, the final decision over the PM’s tenure can’t be taken until we can’t reach a final decision over the appointment committee for the constitutional and statutory institutions,” he said.