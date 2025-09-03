Deterioration of law and order increases concern over peaceful democratic transition: SAHR

Rights organisation South Asians for Human Rights (SAHR) has expressed concern over incidents of attack and mob violence targeting different communities including minorities and women in post-uprising Bangladesh.

Issues such as indiscriminate murder cases, denial of bail for the accused, loopholes and delays in the judicial process are further heightening insecurity among ordinary people.

Due to such situation, concern is increasing about possibility of peaceful transfer of power through a free and fair election.

The rights body said it is important to create a favourable atmosphere for the election by building public trust quickly to overcome the crisis.

These observations and recommendations were presented on Wednesday afternoon at a press conference titled “A year of transition in Bangladesh” held at DrikPath Bhaban in Panthapath, Dhaka, by SAHR’s Executive Director, Deekshya Illangasinghe.