Deterioration of law and order increases concern over peaceful democratic transition: SAHR
Rights organisation South Asians for Human Rights (SAHR) has expressed concern over incidents of attack and mob violence targeting different communities including minorities and women in post-uprising Bangladesh.
Issues such as indiscriminate murder cases, denial of bail for the accused, loopholes and delays in the judicial process are further heightening insecurity among ordinary people.
Due to such situation, concern is increasing about possibility of peaceful transfer of power through a free and fair election.
The rights body said it is important to create a favourable atmosphere for the election by building public trust quickly to overcome the crisis.
These observations and recommendations were presented on Wednesday afternoon at a press conference titled “A year of transition in Bangladesh” held at DrikPath Bhaban in Panthapath, Dhaka, by SAHR’s Executive Director, Deekshya Illangasinghe.
Following the mass uprising in July last year, three members of the organisation visited Bangladesh on 28 August to assess the human rights situation. They met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and other advisers, members of reform commissions, civil society representatives, and students.
At the press conference, Deekshya Illangasinghe said that there has been a visible deterioration in law and order in Bangladesh since July. Due to weaknesses in public security management, law enforcement agencies have failed to control mobs, retaliatory attacks, and overall law and order.
She stressed that it is the responsibility of the interim government to ensure the security of all citizens, which requires urgent reforms in the constitution, the judiciary, and law enforcement agencies.
Illangasinghe highlighted the need to ensure the protection of minority communities, their property, and places of worship.
She said that deliberate attacks by security forces, religious groups, and organised mobs on Hindus, Ahmadis, Sufi followers, other communities, indigenous peoples from the plains and the Chittagong Hill Tracts, gender-based minorities, and women are extremely alarming.
The press conference outlined nine major concerns and observations. These included the continued use of repressive laws enacted during the previous authoritarian regime, ongoing attacks on freedom of expression, the paralysis of the National Human Rights Commission and the Information Commission, and deepening polarisation and division within civil society.
Also present at the press conference were SAHR Co-Chairperson Roshmi Goswami, member Sarup Ijaz, and Bangladesh Bureau member Saeed Ahmed.