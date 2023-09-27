1500 families stranded as embankment collapses in Naogaon 

A flood protection embankment along the Atrai River in Manda upazila of Naogaon district collapsed following water level increase, rendering 1500 families of a number of villages stranded.

Besides, 1000 bigha of Aush and Aman cropland were inundated.

The Atrai River was flowing 100 cm above the danger level due to the incessant rains for the last several days.