US delegation due in Dhaka Sunday to discuss reciprocal tariff

A US trade delegation is arriving in Dhaka tomorrow, Sunday, to discuss the additional 20 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed on Bangladeshi products in the US market.

The three-day visit will be led by Brendon Lynch, the United States assistant trade representative for South and Central Asia.

Diplomatic sources say the US reciprocal tariff for Bangladesh was finalised after discussions in three phases. Although the tariff rate has been fixed, the two sides are yet to ink any agreement over this. A draft agreement exists, but some issues remain unresolved. This visit is primarily intended to finalise the draft by concluding discussions on these matters.

According to the draft schedule, the US delegation will pay a courtesy call on the chief adviser of the interim government, professor Muhammad Yunus, on Monday afternoon.

The delegation will also meet officials from the Ministry of Commerce, led by commerce adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin and commerce secretary Mahbubur Rahman.