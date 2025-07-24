Khaleda Zia undergoes urgent medical tests

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia underwent health checkups at Evercare Hospital in the capital early Thursday.

She went to the hospital from her Gulshan residence around 1:48am for some urgent medical tests as per the advice of her medical board, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said the BNP chairperson stayed at the hospital for nearly 35 minutes and underwent several tests.

Later, the BNP chief left the hospital and reached her residence around 2:52am, Sayrul said.

Khaleda's personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said she was taken to the hospital on the advice of the medical board formed earlier, led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

“She underwent some tests as the medical board urgently needed to assess her physical condition,” he said.