US' baseless claims can fuel violence: Foreign ministry
Bangladesh foreign ministry has said there is no proof of the claim made by the US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller that there were at least two deaths from the ongoing student protests in Bangladesh.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin made this statement at the foreign ministry on Tuesday afternoon.
Matthew Miller had made the claim replying to a question during a regular press briefing yesterday, 15 July 2024 Washington time.
Seheli Sabrin said, "We are extremely disappointed by the response of Matthew Miller, spokesperson of the US State Department to a question during a regular press briefing yesterday, 15 July 2024 Washington time, where he made unsubstantiated claims of at least two deaths from the ongoing student protests in Bangladesh."
"Use of unverified information to make such baseless claims can fuel violence and undermine Bangladesh government’s efforts to maintain a peaceful environment to allow non-violent protests or movement. Freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are cornerstones of our democracy, and the government remains steadfast to uphold those rights of the citizens while also safeguarding the public property and order," she added.
She said, "Violence doesn’t have any place in democracy and politics. We have recently witnessed with horror an attempt on the life of former US President Donald Trump during a peaceful rally in Pennsylvania, USA. We are deeply concerned by the incident. Such violence runs against the core values of democracy. The Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Hon’ble Foreign Minister of Bangladesh have separately condemned the attack and expressed relief learning that Mr. Trump was safe and recovering. To uphold democracy and democratic values, we are committed to work together with the US."