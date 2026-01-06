Abolition of RAB, reform of intelligence agencies recommended

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances made wide-ranging recommendations for institutional and legal reforms to put an end to enforced disappearances and human rights violations, including the abolition of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the withdrawal of the armed forces from internal law enforcement duties.

These recommendations were placed in the final report of the enforced disappearance investigation commission. The chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances retired justice Mainul Islam Chowdhury presented findings of the investigation report at a press conference in Gulshan, Dhaka on Monday.

Prior to this, the commission submitted the final report to chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday. The commission had also submitted two interim reports earlier.

Replying to a query at the press conference, Mainul Islam Chowdhury said every intelligence agency requires reform. What do intelligence agencies in this country do? They interfere in politics. Why do they interfere? Because they want to be part of power, he said.