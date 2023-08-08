Torrential rains inundate Khagrachhari, trap hundreds of families

Due to continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days, the low-lying areas of Dighinala upazila in Khagrachhari district have been submerged, UNB reports.
Several villages in the Merung union of the upazila, totaling seven to eight in number, are currently facing inundation. The ongoing torrential rains have resulted in the marooning of thousands of residents.
In response to the deluge, traffic movement along the Dighinala-Langadu road has been brought to a halt. The roads flanking the Baramerung Steel Bridge and Dangalbazar areas have been submerged due to the relentless downpours.
The water level has been swiftly rising since Monday afternoon, triggered by the unceasing rains. More than 300 families from areas like Colony-1, Colony-2, Chittagong Para, Bazar Area, Hajachara, Sobanpur, and Betchari in the Merung Union have been isolated by the rising waters.
To address the plight of those affected, Mahmuda Akter Lucky, the chairman of Merung Union Parishad, shared that five shelter facilities have been prepared to accommodate the flood-impacted families, taking the flood situation into consideration.
As of Monday afternoon, over 50 individuals have sought refuge at the Choto Merung Bazar Government Primary School center. Mahmuda noted that if the rainfall persists, the number of families trapped in the flooded areas is likely to increase by Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Union Parishad Chairman Mahmuda also mentioned that the administration has arranged for food provisions at the shelter centers.