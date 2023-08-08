Torrential rains inundate Khagrachhari, trap hundreds of families

Due to continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days, the low-lying areas of Dighinala upazila in Khagrachhari district have been submerged, UNB reports.

Several villages in the Merung union of the upazila, totaling seven to eight in number, are currently facing inundation. The ongoing torrential rains have resulted in the marooning of thousands of residents.

In response to the deluge, traffic movement along the Dighinala-Langadu road has been brought to a halt. The roads flanking the Baramerung Steel Bridge and Dangalbazar areas have been submerged due to the relentless downpours.