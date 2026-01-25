We will clamp down on corruption: Tarique Rahman

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman said that if the people of the country stand by them, law and order in the country will be controlled with a firm hand.

This is so that the common working people of the country can earn their livelihood without interruption, he said adding if BNP is elected, corruption will be curbed.

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman said this as the chief guest at the BNP rally organised at the Polo Ground in Chattogram on Sunday afternoon.

At the rally, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman said, “No matter how many plans we make, if we do not control the law and order situation, none of our plans will succeed. To implement these plans, we must focus very strictly on two issues. Because these two issues (corruption and security) have deprived Bangladesh and its people of their rightful rights in the past.”