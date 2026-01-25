We will clamp down on corruption: Tarique Rahman
BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman said that if the people of the country stand by them, law and order in the country will be controlled with a firm hand.
This is so that the common working people of the country can earn their livelihood without interruption, he said adding if BNP is elected, corruption will be curbed.
BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman said this as the chief guest at the BNP rally organised at the Polo Ground in Chattogram on Sunday afternoon.
At the rally, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman said, “No matter how many plans we make, if we do not control the law and order situation, none of our plans will succeed. To implement these plans, we must focus very strictly on two issues. Because these two issues (corruption and security) have deprived Bangladesh and its people of their rightful rights in the past.”
Commenting that BNP has shown success in these two areas in the past, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman said, one of these issues is people's security, so that people can move safely; They can engage in trade and business, and employment activities.
Tarique Rahman commented that if BNP can form the government, it will curb corruption at any cost.
He said, "The identity of a criminal is that he is a criminal in the eyes of the law, and whoever the criminal is, action will be taken against him according to the country's law. Therefore, whoever commits corruption, the law of the country will apply to them equally. Today, in front of millions of people here, I want to say clearly, if anyone disrupts our plans by breaking the law and order or through corruption, we will not give them any pardon."
Tarique Rahman announced that if BNP could form the government, it would establish Chattogram as the commercial capital.
He said, "The people of this region have a major demand. The past BNP government had taken initiative regarding this demand. Leader Khaleda Zia had taken the initiative (to make it the commercial capital). But due to a lack of time, it could not be completed."
Tarique Rahman mentioned that no effective initiative was taken to make Chattogram the commercial capital in the last 15 years.
He said, if this initiative is taken, it will create employment not only for the people of Chattogram but also for many people across the country.
"Business activities across the country will flourish, providing employment opportunities. If we get your support in the upcoming election on the 12th, BNP will implement Khaleda Zia's initiative as quickly as possible," Tarique Rahman assured.
The electoral rally was presided over by city BNP convener Ershad Ullah and conducted by member secretary Nazimur Rahman.
Among others, BNP Standing Committee Members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed, BNP Vice Chairman Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin, Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation Shahadat Hossain, Central Jubo Dal President Monayem Munna, BNP Chattogram Divisional Assistant Organizational Secretary Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin, Central General Secretary of Chhatra Dal Nasir Uddin, former General Secretary of City BNP Abul Hashem, and former General Secretary of City Jubo Dal Mohammad Shahed spoke.
Among the candidates from Chattogram’s 16 constituencies who were present were Gias Uddin Quader Chowdhury, Aslam Chowdhury, Nurul Amin, Abu Sufian, Enamul Haque, Saeed Al Noman, Humam Quader Chowdhury, Sarwar Jamal Nizam, Mishkatul Islam Chowdhury, Nazmul Mostafa Amin, Jasim Uddin, and Mostafa Kamal Pasha. After the rally, Tarique Rahman introduced the candidates by handing them sheaves of paddy, the party’s electoral symbol.